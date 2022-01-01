Chem Dawg Budder is a live resin with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). The flavor is enhanced due to the high level of terpenes in this extract making this tasty treat a pure delicacy. This powerful, spicy Indica Hybrid strain has a plant-like taste and smell with a hint of diesel. This pungent strain will leave you relaxed and calm making it perfect at the end of a stressful day.