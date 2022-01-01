About this product
Chem Dawg Budder is a live resin with a smooth and silky texture (a lot like fresh butter). The flavor is enhanced due to the high level of terpenes in this extract making this tasty treat a pure delicacy. This powerful, spicy Indica Hybrid strain has a plant-like taste and smell with a hint of diesel. This pungent strain will leave you relaxed and calm making it perfect at the end of a stressful day.
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
