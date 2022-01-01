About this product
Creamsicle is a masterful cross of Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit strains. This hybrid strain offers the citrus flavor of a creamsicle with a hint of vanilla flavor that makes it even more tempting to take another hit.
Patients report feeling mildly euphoric as they sink deep into their bodies for a delightful evening or even an equally delicious afternoon nap!
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/creamsicle/
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
