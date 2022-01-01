Creamsicle is a masterful cross of Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit strains. This hybrid strain offers the citrus flavor of a creamsicle with a hint of vanilla flavor that makes it even more tempting to take another hit.



Patients report feeling mildly euphoric as they sink deep into their bodies for a delightful evening or even an equally delicious afternoon nap!



For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/creamsicle/