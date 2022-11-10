About this product
Exotic and mysterious, Divinity 35 is a well balanced and tasty hybrid brought to you by River Valley Relief. Patients report that it is an ideal strain for treating inflammation, pain, and anxiety, making it the perfect strain for the Natural State. Whether you're looking to ease into your day or unwind at night, Divinity 35 has something for you.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
