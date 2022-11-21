About this product
A delicious cross of Gushers and Don Mega, don’t get confused by this heavy hitting indica dominant hybrid. While the initial effects are calm and uplifted, she will set you down in a highly euphoric state of relaxation in your body and your mind.
For more information, please visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/flower/mega-gusher/
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
00065