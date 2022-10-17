About this product
A cross between GG4 x Sherbert x Cement Shoes, Ryleigh's Reserve is a cannabis strain with light flavors of coffee and chocolate, with sour pine undertones. It has a tingly physical kick that will deeply relax you. It has great vigor and production, with very hard dense buds from packed on resin.
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
State License(s)
00065
