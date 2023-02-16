Sarah Can’t is an enjoyable hybrid mix of multiple strains we grow here at RVR. This hybrid will leave it hard to get much accomplished, as the effects are relaxed and heavy. This strain is best enjoyed at night, or any other non productive time. Take a load off!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.