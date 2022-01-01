SnozzBerries Sugar concentrate that has the consistency of sugar bits dripped into thick honey. It is a delightful blend of multiple strains providing a super rich, Hybrid Terpene profile.



Known for its delicious flavor and relaxing high, the calming effects of this strain will leave you relaxed and happy making this the perfect strain for numerous occasions and conditions.



For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/extracts/snozzberries/