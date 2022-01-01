About this product
SnozzBerries Sugar concentrate that has the consistency of sugar bits dripped into thick honey. It is a delightful blend of multiple strains providing a super rich, Hybrid Terpene profile.
Known for its delicious flavor and relaxing high, the calming effects of this strain will leave you relaxed and happy making this the perfect strain for numerous occasions and conditions.
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/extracts/snozzberries/
Known for its delicious flavor and relaxing high, the calming effects of this strain will leave you relaxed and happy making this the perfect strain for numerous occasions and conditions.
For more information, visit: https://rivervalleyrelief.com/extracts/snozzberries/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.