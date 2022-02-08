About this product
SunMac is a hybrid strain. Patients say this strain makes them feel focused, uplifted, and relaxed. SunMac is a cross of Sunset Sherbet and Miracle Alien Cookies. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and a carefree state of mind. Patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
About this brand
River Valley Relief
As one of the eight cannabis cultivators in the State of Arkansas River Valley Relief Cultivation’s sole purpose is to make high quality, safe, and affordable medical cannabis for the patients of Arkansas.
We began selling medical cannabis to Arkansas dispensaries early in 2022.
Most of our team was born and raised in Arkansas, and we’re honored to be able to provide quality medical cannabis to our fellow Arkansans.
