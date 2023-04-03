Tropicana Cherries is the craziest purple/red flower that we have ever grown. Great terp profile that smells and tastes amazing! Bred by Relentless, this is one of our favorites!



Crosses: Tropicana Cookies X Cherry Cookies

Flavors: Cherry, Citrus, Nutty, Orange, Sour, Sweet

Effects: Calming, Cerebral, Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Uplifting



Tropicana Cherry, also known as "Tropicanna Cherry" or "Cherry Tropicana," is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain (60 percent sativa/40 percent indica) produced by crossing the notorious Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies strains. It is reported this strain will leave you feeling happy, euphoric and gets your mind moving. If you enjoy a strong flavor this is the bud for you, Tropicana Cherry is full of lovely sweet and sour flavors.



Show more