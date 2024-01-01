About this product
Indulge in the regal flavors of Robhots Reds, a triumphant collection of vibrant gummies that promise a burst of taste in every delightful bite. This impressive line-up consists of twenty 50mg gummies infused with Active THC Distillate, ensuring a clean, consistent, and fast-acting experience. Treat your palate to a royal selection of flavors, including the luscious Apricot, the bold and rich Blackberry, the exotic and refreshing Mango-Melon, the sweet and tangy Strawberry Kiwi, and the lively Tropical Punch. Each gummy encapsulates the authentic essence of its respective fruit, offering a mouthwatering journey for your taste buds. With Robhots Reds, relish the richness of a diverse flavor profile without any hashy aftertaste, and embrace a cleaner gummy experience tailored for those who appreciate the royal blend of fruity delights.
Flavors Included:
Apricot
Blackberry
Mango-Melon
Strawberry Kiwi
Tropical Punch
Product Breakdown (dosage info):
20x 50mg Gummies
About this brand
Robhots Edibles
Made from scratch, every batch!
Meet Robhots, your go-to source for premium cannabis-infused edibles. Since 2015, we've been a family and friend-owned business, locally operated in Colorado, and now proudly serving customers in Missouri, Maryland, and Nevada.
At Robhots, our specialty is edibles, and our claim to fame is our Distillate Infused Gummies. We're all about quality and consistency, ensuring that every bite delivers the satisfaction you expect. Whether you're into the high dose experience or the calming effects of CBD, we've got a variety of options so you can find the perfect fit for your body.
We believe in giving you choices, not just in dosage but also in flavors. Our Gummies come in a range of tempting options, and we take pride in being low in sugar and gluten-free to accommodate different preferences and dietary needs.
Robhots is more than just a brand; we're a local favorite, deeply rooted in the communities we serve. As a family and friend-operated business, we understand the importance of trust, and we've been earning it since day one.
🍇 We ONLY make Edibles! It is our specialty, and we focus on that
🍓 We want you to find a dose (and/or cannabinoid) that is right for your body
🍊 Our Classic Gummies are distillate infused for quality & consistency
🍋 We offer many options to choose from including High Dose THC & CBD Infused
🍑 Gluten Free, low in sugar & available in a variety of real flavors
🍒 Family & Friend Owned and Operated
🥭 Colorado Local Company since 2015
Visit www.ROBHOTS.com, www.ROBHOTSMD.com & www.ROBHOTSNV.com for more information!
