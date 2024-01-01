About this product
Introducing our Robhots Plus Rosin gummies, a departure from the distillate used in our other products. With a tempting selection of twenty 5mg gummies, these are crafted with a full-spectrum, solventless concentrate, providing a unique experience compared to our standard Robhots Gummies while maintaining that clean, consistent, and quick-acting profile. Designed to offer the desired effects and benefits of an Indica strain, these gummies are a true delight! The pack showcases two vibrant flavors – the fresh and sweet Strawberry, and the juicy and tangy Grape. Both flavors are certain to please and excite your taste buds! Robhots Plus Rosin Indica ensures a gratifying gummy experience without any hashy aftertaste, promising a journey of pure flavor and enjoyment in every bite.
Flavors Included:
Grape
Strawberry
Product Breakdown (dosage info):
20 x 5mg Gummies
About this brand
Robhots Edibles
Made from scratch, every batch!
Meet Robhots, your go-to source for premium cannabis-infused edibles. Since 2015, we've been a family and friend-owned business, locally operated in Colorado, and now proudly serving customers in Missouri, Maryland, and Nevada.
At Robhots, our specialty is edibles, and our claim to fame is our Distillate Infused Gummies. We're all about quality and consistency, ensuring that every bite delivers the satisfaction you expect. Whether you're into the high dose experience or the calming effects of CBD, we've got a variety of options so you can find the perfect fit for your body.
We believe in giving you choices, not just in dosage but also in flavors. Our Gummies come in a range of tempting options, and we take pride in being low in sugar and gluten-free to accommodate different preferences and dietary needs.
Robhots is more than just a brand; we're a local favorite, deeply rooted in the communities we serve. As a family and friend-operated business, we understand the importance of trust, and we've been earning it since day one.
🍇 We ONLY make Edibles! It is our specialty, and we focus on that
🍓 We want you to find a dose (and/or cannabinoid) that is right for your body
🍊 Our Classic Gummies are distillate infused for quality & consistency
🍋 We offer many options to choose from including High Dose THC & CBD Infused
🍑 Gluten Free, low in sugar & available in a variety of real flavors
🍒 Family & Friend Owned and Operated
🥭 Colorado Local Company since 2015
Visit www.ROBHOTS.com, www.ROBHOTSMD.com & www.ROBHOTSNV.com for more information!
