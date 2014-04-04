Loading…
Shangri-La Live Resin 1g

by Rocket Cannabis
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Shangri-La

Bred by JinxProof Genetics, Shangri-La crosses parent strains Fudo Myo-o and 9 Pound Hammer to create a 60/40 sativa-dominant strain. Taking its name from the mythical valley utopia, the Shangri-La hybrid is sure to bring you to your own internal paradise. This strain takes you to a peaceful mindset where happiness and relaxation are no strangers. Patients might also choose this strain as an uplifting escape from nausea, stress, and pain. Skunky and sweet in flavor, Shangri-La boasts a garden of different aromas from ripe grape and berry to tropical mango and citrus. 

39 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
79% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Rocket Cannabis
The crew at Rocket Cannabis is dedicated to consistently providing consumers with a quality product at a great price. Our strains were all personally selected for flavor, effect, and esthetic appeal. Every strain was grown from seed by our own crew, and only the best phenotype of each strain is used for cloning. This provides a stable and consistent product. We believe due to our combined experience, knowledge, and passion for cannabis you will receive a product that is out of this world.