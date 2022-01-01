About this product
These Delta 9 Sour Peach gummies are the perfect way to energize your day! Bursting with sweet, delicious flavor, they're a great way to invigorate your mind and delight your taste buds. Made with organic ingredients and third-party tested for purity, this is the sweet and sour blend that will keep your mouth-watering just thinking about them. The delta-9 thc used in this product is hemp derived.
Features
200mg Delta 9 THC
200mg CBD
20 Gummies per Pack
10mg of Delta 9 THC per Gummy
Childproof Jar
Third-Party Lab Tested
Less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
About this brand
Rocket Fuel
Rocket Fuel is a hemp company developed and curated to provide an unmatched experience in Delta 8 products. Using the purest hemp plants and meticulous third party lab testing, Rocket Fuel's distillate is the purest Delta 8 THC available. This subsidiary of D8 Gas was founded in Miami, FL by a team comprised of biochemists and botanical specialists with over 10 years of product formulation experience in order to provide the wellness benefits of hemp to the world.
We are one of the leading, federally legal brands in manufacturing and distributing Delta 8 products in the United States in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC and 100% hemp-derived. It is time to strap in and get ready for take off with Rocket Fuel.
