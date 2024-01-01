Roadie | Electric Lemon Island Jam | 3pk | Infused Blunts | 2.55g

by Rockstar
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Roadie | Electric Lemon Island Jam | 3pk | Infused Blunts | 2.55g
  • Photo of Roadie | Electric Lemon Island Jam | 3pk | Infused Blunts | 2.55g
  • Photo of Roadie | Electric Lemon Island Jam | 3pk | Infused Blunts | 2.55g

About this product

Electric Lemon Island Jam combines Electric Lemonade’s sharp, citrusy notes with Treasure Island's tropical, sweet terpenes, creating a vibrant, refreshing flavor. Ideal for daytime use, it energizes and uplifts, enhancing mood and creativity with its bright, fruity aroma and stimulating effects. Perfect for those looking for a lively yet soothing experience.

About this strain

Electric Lemonade by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain is a PCC in-house favorite and bridges the gap between sativa and hybrid beautifully, offering energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. PCC recommends utilizing Electric Lemonade’s uplifting effects to overcome anxiety and nausea. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.  

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Rockstar
Rockstar
Shop products
Rockstar Cannabis epitomizes bold innovation in the cannabis industry, crafting not just products, but unique experiences. The brand resonates with a culture of passionate individuals who seek quality and authenticity. Their standout products, like the meticulously hand-crafted Rockstar Cannagar and the convenient, high-quality Roadie cannagars, are designed for true cannabis aficionados. Each item reflects a commitment to excellence, infused with premium cannabis and terpenes. Behind this brand is a dedicated team of cannabis experts, making Rockstar more than just a name; it's a lifestyle and a community for those who value exceptional cannabis experiences and a united, forward-thinking ethos.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003694
Notice a problem?Report this item