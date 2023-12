Rockstar Cannagar is constructed with a glass tip, designed for the advanced user who is seeking a famed canna gar smoking experience. Every fatty Rockstar Cannagar blunt is hand-crafted, infused evenly and generously with cannabis-derived terpenes, THCa, and stuffed with fresh, premium cannabis flower. No byproducts hiding under a pretty label. Get blown by an entourage of minor and major cannabinoids solo or pass it around with your budding stars. Smoke Up and Rock Out, Rockstar!



