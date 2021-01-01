Loading…
Logo for the brand Rocky Green King

Rocky Green King

JUICE BONG

About this product

Juice Bongs have been designed to parody your favorite drink and food product!

Our Food bongs functions as any normal bubbler made from borosilicate glass. Comes with a banger and nail so that you can get your dab on! A separate bowl will need to be purchased for smoking flower.

Banger and nail Included!

Length: 19 cm / 7.5 inches

Joint Size: 14.4 mm
