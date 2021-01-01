About this product

Juice Bongs have been designed to parody your favorite drink and food product!



Our Food bongs functions as any normal bubbler made from borosilicate glass. Comes with a banger and nail so that you can get your dab on! A separate bowl will need to be purchased for smoking flower.



Banger and nail Included!



Length: 19 cm / 7.5 inches



Joint Size: 14.4 mm