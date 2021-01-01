RAINBOW BONG
About this product
The Rainbow bong featuring all the colors of the rain-Bud :)
This gorgeous bong features 3 percolators to moisturize and prevent those harsh hits.
The additional Ice catcher allows the addition of ice to for an additional cooling effect.
Material: Glass
Joint Size: 18.8mm (for extra big hits)
Height: 36cm = 14in
Weight: 560g
This gorgeous bong features 3 percolators to moisturize and prevent those harsh hits.
The additional Ice catcher allows the addition of ice to for an additional cooling effect.
Material: Glass
Joint Size: 18.8mm (for extra big hits)
Height: 36cm = 14in
Weight: 560g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!