Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Rocky Green King

Rocky Green King

RAINBOW BONG

About this product

The Rainbow bong featuring all the colors of the rain-Bud :)

This gorgeous bong features 3 percolators to moisturize and prevent those harsh hits.

The additional Ice catcher allows the addition of ice to for an additional cooling effect.

Material: Glass

Joint Size: 18.8mm (for extra big hits)

Height: 36cm = 14in

Weight: 560g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!