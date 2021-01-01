About this product

WE HAVE DONE IT AGAIN PRESENTING YOU OUR VORTEX KLEIN RECYCLER BONG.

With so many tubes linking our vortex chamber to our percolator bong base you're sure to get that smoke churning smooth and as favorable as before it hits your lungs!

ITEM SPECIFICS

Height: 22cm = 8.7in

Thickness: 4mm

Material: glass

Joint size: 14.5 mm female