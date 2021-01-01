Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware
The Forester - Hand Blown, American Glass, 16 inches tall, with a 4 cross perc.
About this product
Includes Glycerin Coil Chiller!
16 Inch Hand Blown, 4 Cross Perc
The Forester is a tough, super thick hand blown bong.
Bad-ass cross perc and ice pinch for super smooth rips.
height: 16 inches tall
glass thickness: 5mm
4 Cross Perc
joint: 18.8mm female
base:1.3cm
clear cone bowl, 4mm thick
