Logo for the brand Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware

Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware

1/2 OFF - Hand Blown, 19 inch tall, thick beaker, a beautiful Tree Perc, diffused down-stem

About this product

Flower or Concentrate Rig

This awesome big,19 inch tall, thick beaker has a beautiful Tree Perc, ice pinch and diffused down-stem. Perfect for those campfire sessions or just a night around the coffee table.

Glycerin Coil Chiller, Cone Flower Bowl, diffused down-stem and 4mm thick quartz Banger is included
glycerine color: Neon Orange
height: 19 inches
thickness: 5mm
joint: 19mm female
base:1.3cm color: clear
bowl:4mm thickness
clear cone bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!