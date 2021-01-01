Rocky Ridge Hemp Co.
Hemp root salve
About this product
Our 2 oz or 4 oz tin of CBD infused salve, 25 mg & 50mg for topical use. Available in scents of Autumn Harvest, Spring Mist, or Original. Rub a small amount of salve into the skin until absorbed. Great for cuts and scrapes.
Ingredients: Cold-pressed Hemp seed oil, Bees Wax, Jojoba Oil, Hemp Root Powder, Hemp Extract (Ariel parts), Essential oils (Orange, Lemon, Peppermint)
