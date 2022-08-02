Contains 10 x 0.33g Joints in each pack. | Total Cannabinoids: 27.63% | Terpenes: 2.24% Rolled up and ready to smoke, Pre-Rolls are a convenient and effective way to consume cannabis. Pre-Rolls come in many different forms and can be rolled with flower, shake, "b-buds", infused with concentrates, and more.
