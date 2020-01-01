Rogers
Great Quality, Great Price
About Rogers
Rogers are packs of 5 pre Rolled Kingsize Joints that come in either Indica or sativa. Each pack contains about 5.5 G of flower, 18-22% THC guaranteed per pack.
Available in
United States, California
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Rogers are packs of 5 pre Rolled Kingsize Joints that come in either Indica or sativa. Each pack contains about 5.5 G of flower, 18-22% THC guaranteed per pack.
United States, California