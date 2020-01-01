 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Rogers
Rogers Cover Photo

Rogers

Great Quality, Great Price

Rogers featured photo 1
Rogers featured photo 2
Rogers featured photo 3
Rogers featured photo 4

About Rogers

Rogers are packs of 5 pre Rolled Kingsize Joints that come in either Indica or sativa. Each pack contains about 5.5 G of flower, 18-22% THC guaranteed per pack.

Pre-rolls

more products

Available in

United States, California