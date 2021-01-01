About this product

Our full-spectrum, high powered tinctures are created from the oils of organically grown hemp and then immersed in a water soluble MCT solution and drizzled in mint flavor. Full-spectrum means our tinctures are bursting with all the cannabinoid goodness the hemp plant has to offer. Cannabidiol (or CBD) may be useful in managing anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain, and even recovery from sports related exertion.