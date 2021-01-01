About this product

A combination of heat and pressure turn this already treasured part of the cannabis plant into a truly pure and potent smoking experience. We know that CBD has a host of health benefits in conjunction with those present in CBG products. Add to that the fact that kief is the most potent part of the cannabis plant and you have one of THE most powerful cannabis products on the market. Our CBD hash is made in the Rogue Lab by hand to ensure quality and efficacy.