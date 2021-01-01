About this product

This discrete little beauty deserves a special place in your smoking arsenal. She is compact, easy to clean, and even easier to use! Sometimes you have all the time in the world for rigging up, but for when you don’t, our Rogue Apothecary one-hitter is for you! Some sticky grind pressed in the bottom and a quick light is all you need for expedient relief from what ails you. Pair with some of our craft cannabis and you have a bright day or peaceful night ahead.