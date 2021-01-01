About this product

What better gift than that of ritual? You'll ensure your recipient thinks of you each time they reach for this curated mini gift set which includes:



Solo Paq in supple lambskin leather

Vianel butane lighter in black lizard skin or black and gold snake skin

Stainless steel gold-toned hemostats clip/packing tool

Stainless steel gold-toned crane trimming scissors

2 Rogue Paq signature nudie matchbooks

2 UV glass storage vials

1 Grease pencil in white for labeling glass storage vials

Complimentary gift with purchase

(Tray not included)