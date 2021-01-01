About this product

It's frustrating to dig inside your bag for the essentials of your ritual. Corral your tools and accoutrements inside the small but roomy, luxurious leather Solo Paq.



Features:

● Scent suppression for extreme discretion

● Water-resistant protective lining for easy maintenance

● Premium fine-grained smooth lambskin leather with "buttery" hand-feel

● Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding to ensure safe carrying and shock absorption

● Perfect size for the Hanu Stone, PAX, Firefly, or similar-­sized vaporizer along with its charger, (or a pipe or papers), a 1oz 50mm glass storage jar, and a 50mm 4-piece dry herb grinder

NOTE: Paq comes empty, items in the photos are for size and scale



Details:

Materials: 100% fine grained premium lambskin leather with super supple hand-feel

Hardware: Premium minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout; featuring durable YKK zippers

Colors: black leather exterior/black interior

Construction: impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges

Care: exterior - spot clean with a damp cloth and occasionally apply leather conditioner; interior- wipe with a damp cloth



Specifications:

Dimensions/Weight:

Length - 2.5"

Width (side to side) - 8"

Depth - 2.5"

Weight - 2oz