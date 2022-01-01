About this product
This American Glass Chillum is made in the US by Peaselburg Glass. The unique bat shape of the Chillum makes for bigger hits and better handling. It also features a built-in carb and perfect sized bowl for on the go.
Next time you’re out and about on an adventure make sure to pack this awesome little Chillum!
Next time you’re out and about on an adventure make sure to pack this awesome little Chillum!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!