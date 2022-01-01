About this product
This American Glass blue and green prism spoon is made in Oregon by Peaselburg Glass. It features a Milli Marble with a Milli Cane Prism made by Kevin Howell.
These spoons are part of the Rokin American Glass line and only limited quantities are available. Get your hands on one of these high quantity spoons while you can.
These spoons are part of the Rokin American Glass line and only limited quantities are available. Get your hands on one of these high quantity spoons while you can.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!