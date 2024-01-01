Loading...

Rose City Laboratories

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

3 products
Product image for Scooby Snacks Pre-roll 2-pack 1g
Pre-rolls
Scooby Snacks Pre-roll 2-pack 1g
by Rose City Laboratories
THC 18.8%
CBD 0.0951%
Product image for Canna Tsu Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Canna Tsu Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Rose City Laboratories
THC 0.62%
CBD 14.2%
Product image for Cinderella Cookies
Flower
Cinderella Cookies
by Rose City Laboratories
THC 22.3%
CBD 0%