 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Rose City Laboratories

Rose City Laboratories

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Rose City Laboratories

Nobody wants to guess about just what exactly is in the product they consume. This is why we seek to provide accurate, precise and dependable analytical testing of medical and recreational cannabis products. With knowledge comes power - the power to improve your treatment, the power to optimize growing conditions, the power to choose the most effective product for distribution. Rose City Laboratories is not only a fully compliant HB3460/OAR 333-008-1190 lab, but high-accuracy, cost-effective compliance testing for Oregon is at the forefront of our vision.