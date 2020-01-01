 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Rosebud CBD
Rosebud CBD Cover Photo

Rosebud CBD

Full spectrum CO2 extract US grown CBD Oil

350mg CBD
350mg CBD
700mg CBD
700mg CBD
1000mg CBD
1000mg CBD
Rosebud CBD featured photo 4

About Rosebud CBD

Rosebud CBD Oil is raising industry standards through direct relationship with our farmers. From farm to doorstep, Rosebud personally guarantees our quality and potency through 3rd party lab testing. Our full spectrum CO2 extract CBD rich oil is US grown under the Oregon sun with no herbicides, pesticides, or solvents and does not contain ingredients such as fillers, additives, flavorings, or preservatives. Rosebud offers the power of CBD in it's most natural and whole form.

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Available in

United States