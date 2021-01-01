350mg CBD
Product rating:
About this product
Classic Strength
350mg CBD per 15ml / 0.5 ounce bottle
Serving size is 1/2-1 full dropper (20-40 drops)
Servings Per Container: 30
Ingredients: Coconut Oil (MCT), Hemp Extract
Quality + Potency Guarantee
Full Spectrum
Sun grown in Oregon
CO2 Extract
NO herbicides, pesticides, solvents
NO fillers, additives, preservatives or flavorings
Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee
Contains less than .3% THC
Vegan, Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Organic
Read more about The Rosebud Difference.
Dosage
Suggested use for adults with Rosebud 350mg CBD is 1-2 servings once or twice a day. Suggested use for dogs is our 350mg CBD at 1 drop per 5 pounds.
Serving size is 1/2-1 full dropper
1/4 dropper is about 6mg CBD
1/2 dropper is about 12mg CBD
3/4 dropper is about 19mg CBD
1 full dropper is about 25mg of CBD
How to Use
Rosebud CBD oil can be used orally and topically with humans and pets.
Shake well before using
Twist the childproof cap off
Fill the dropper to desired amount
Administer oil
Drop directly under your tongue, hold for 15-30 seconds and then swallow
Add to your favorite beverage or snack
Add drops directly to skin or favorite lotion
350mg CBD per 15ml / 0.5 ounce bottle
Serving size is 1/2-1 full dropper (20-40 drops)
Servings Per Container: 30
Ingredients: Coconut Oil (MCT), Hemp Extract
Quality + Potency Guarantee
Full Spectrum
Sun grown in Oregon
CO2 Extract
NO herbicides, pesticides, solvents
NO fillers, additives, preservatives or flavorings
Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee
Contains less than .3% THC
Vegan, Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Organic
Read more about The Rosebud Difference.
Dosage
Suggested use for adults with Rosebud 350mg CBD is 1-2 servings once or twice a day. Suggested use for dogs is our 350mg CBD at 1 drop per 5 pounds.
Serving size is 1/2-1 full dropper
1/4 dropper is about 6mg CBD
1/2 dropper is about 12mg CBD
3/4 dropper is about 19mg CBD
1 full dropper is about 25mg of CBD
How to Use
Rosebud CBD oil can be used orally and topically with humans and pets.
Shake well before using
Twist the childproof cap off
Fill the dropper to desired amount
Administer oil
Drop directly under your tongue, hold for 15-30 seconds and then swallow
Add to your favorite beverage or snack
Add drops directly to skin or favorite lotion
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!