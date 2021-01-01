About this product

Classic Strength

350mg CBD per 15ml / 0.5 ounce bottle

Serving size is 1/2-1 full dropper (20-40 drops)

Servings Per Container: 30

Ingredients: Coconut Oil (MCT), Hemp Extract

Quality + Potency Guarantee

Full Spectrum

Sun grown in Oregon

CO2 Extract

NO herbicides, pesticides, solvents

NO fillers, additives, preservatives or flavorings

Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee

Contains less than .3% THC

Vegan, Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Organic

Read more about The Rosebud Difference.



Dosage

Suggested use for adults with Rosebud 350mg CBD is 1-2 servings once or twice a day. Suggested use for dogs is our 350mg CBD at 1 drop per 5 pounds.



Serving size is 1/2-1 full dropper



1/4 dropper is about 6mg CBD

1/2 dropper is about 12mg CBD

3/4 dropper is about 19mg CBD

1 full dropper is about 25mg of CBD

How to Use

Rosebud CBD oil can be used orally and topically with humans and pets.



Shake well before using

Twist the childproof cap off

Fill the dropper to desired amount

Administer oil

Drop directly under your tongue, hold for 15-30 seconds and then swallow

Add to your favorite beverage or snack

Add drops directly to skin or favorite lotion