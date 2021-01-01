For the first time ever, actor, musician, comedian, activist and cultural icon Tommy Chong has partnered with leading rosin press manufacturer, Rosinbomb, to bring an exclusive, limited edition Tommy Chong rosin press to the public.



These exclusive presses are a limited number series and sure to sell out fast!



Compact, powerful, and super easy to use. The Rocket is small enough to fit inside a backpack and weighs only 13 lbs, but delivers over 1500 lbs of force. It is extremely quiet and all-electric. That means no noisy air compressors and no manual pumps required. Use the Rocket to create fresh, clean extracts at home and with friends. With your own press, the options are endless -- press any one of your favorite strains and always know exactly what goes into the extract you make.