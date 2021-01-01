About this product
For the first time ever, actor, musician, comedian, activist and cultural icon Tommy Chong has partnered with leading rosin press manufacturer, Rosinbomb, to bring an exclusive, limited edition Tommy Chong rosin press to the public.
These exclusive presses are a limited number series and sure to sell out fast!
Compact, powerful, and super easy to use. The Rocket is small enough to fit inside a backpack and weighs only 13 lbs, but delivers over 1500 lbs of force. It is extremely quiet and all-electric. That means no noisy air compressors and no manual pumps required. Use the Rocket to create fresh, clean extracts at home and with friends. With your own press, the options are endless -- press any one of your favorite strains and always know exactly what goes into the extract you make.
These exclusive presses are a limited number series and sure to sell out fast!
Compact, powerful, and super easy to use. The Rocket is small enough to fit inside a backpack and weighs only 13 lbs, but delivers over 1500 lbs of force. It is extremely quiet and all-electric. That means no noisy air compressors and no manual pumps required. Use the Rocket to create fresh, clean extracts at home and with friends. With your own press, the options are endless -- press any one of your favorite strains and always know exactly what goes into the extract you make.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rosinbomb, Inc
ROSINBOMB started as a family business, tracing its roots back to a decades long tradition of machinery creation. With a passion for innovation and a hunger for healthy organics, Ryan Mayer, ROSINBOMB’s founder, created the most powerful, electronic rosin press with the ability to process the highest yield. Though ROSINBOMB is a forerunner in the industry, the company continues to evolve and flourish. ROSINBOMB presses are manufactured to be the premier quality presses available today. Our elegant, stainless steel, fully electric and patent-pending technology delivers 5,000+ lbs of pressure designed to ensure the highest possible yield.
ROSINBOMB is committed to quality, value and innovation. We strive to constantly improve our products and continue research and development. Our goal is to produce the highest quality tools and accessories for consumers and professionals to create the best concentrates.
ROSINBOMB is committed to quality, value and innovation. We strive to constantly improve our products and continue research and development. Our goal is to produce the highest quality tools and accessories for consumers and professionals to create the best concentrates.