Rosineer Decarboxylator and Infuser is a dual use kitchen appliance that allows you to prepare or activate you herbs and convert them into a potent herbal infusion with precision and style. No more burning or under-cooking your precious harvest. With this machine, all you need is to place your herbs or flower inside, add a solvent of your choice (butter, oil, glycerin, or honey, etc.) if you are making an infusion, set temperature and time, and press Start button to begin the process. The infuser's touchscreen controls are intuitive and easy to use; you can set any temperature within 120 and 275 F range, which gives you flexibility to customize the setting to your plant material at hand as well as room to experiment. The machine is also equipped with a patented variable speed magnetic stirrer, which gently mixes your herbs for better thermal processing and more complete infusion. The infuser is easy to maintain, and its pot, stainless steel strainer, and stirrer are all dishwasher safe. Please see the company's website for more details, pricing, and ordering.



Specifications



Volume: 6.8 - 16.9 fl. oz / 200 - 500 ml

Temperature range: 120 - 275 °F

Dimensions, L x W x H: 6.25 x 6.25 x 9.25 in / 15.8 x 15.8 x 23.5 cm

Weight: 2.9 lb / 1.3 kg



read more