Rosineer® Premium Rosin Press Filter Tube / Sleeve is made of high quality durable, dye- and solvent-free, resistant to boil nylon thread and intended for solventless rosin extraction. The tube can be cut at any length to fit any volume of plant material at hand. Double nylon seam-stitching assures that your pouch will never break or blow out during pressing. The filter tube is available in four mesh sizes: 36, 72, 90 and 120 micron.
Mesh Sizes: 36 / 72 / 90 / 120 microns
Tube Dimensions: 2" x 200" / 51 mm x 5080 mm
Material: 100% food grade Nylon
Package Dimensions: 2" x 2" x 2" / 26 mm x 26 mm x 26 mm
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.