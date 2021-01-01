Rosineer® Premium Rosin Press Filter Tube / Sleeve is made of high quality durable, dye- and solvent-free, resistant to boil nylon thread and intended for solventless rosin extraction. The tube can be cut at any length to fit any volume of plant material at hand. Double nylon seam-stitching assures that your pouch will never break or blow out during pressing. The filter tube is available in four mesh sizes: 36, 72, 90 and 120 micron.



Specifications



Mesh Sizes: 36 / 72 / 90 / 120 microns

Tube Dimensions: 2" x 200" / 51 mm x 5080 mm

Material: 100% food grade Nylon

Package Dimensions: 2" x 2" x 2" / 26 mm x 26 mm x 26 mm

