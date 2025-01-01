We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
ROVE
Hard Hitting. Award Winning.
122
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
5 products
Beverages
Drink Loud - Maui Blast | Lifted Shot (100mg THC)
by ROVE
THC 100mg
CBD -
Beverages
Drink Loud - Kush Berry | Chill Shot (100mg THC + 10mg CBN)
by ROVE
THC 100mg
CBD 10mg
Beverages
Drink Loud - Cucumber Haze | Spark Shot (100mg THC)
by ROVE
THC 100mg
CBD -
Beverages
Drink Loud - Pink Lemonade | Cruise Shot (100mg THC)
by ROVE
THC 100mg
CBD -
Beverages
Grape Crash - Sleep (150mg 2:1 CBN)
by ROVE
THC -
CBD -
