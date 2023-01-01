This regal strain descends from Jack Herer, a revered variety named after the legendary cannabis activist and author. Belonging to a lineage of Haze, Northern Light, and Skunk genetics, this swift and stealthy auto offers a motivating and creative high perfect for daytime use. If stealth ranks high on your priority list, know that you can keep this cultivar at a covert height of 40cm. Despite her compact size, she can still produce up to 400g/m² when exposed to optimal light intensity indoors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.