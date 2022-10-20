About this product
Royal Remedies Delta 8 THC Zkittles cartridge is an Indica dominant strain that will leave you feeling focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help you unwind after a long day. Zkittles is often described as tasting the rainbow, with a powerful mix of grape, lemon, and berry.
Taste: Sweet, tropical, fruity blend
Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy
Lab Tested
No PG or VG
Vitamin E Free
Proudly Made In The USA
About this brand
Royal Remedies
Our legacy of organic farming practices and plant growth optimization has produced CBD Hemp Flower of maximized cannabidiol and terpene concentrations. All of our CBD Hemp Flower has been hand-harvested and dried to ensure a royal experience.