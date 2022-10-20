Royal Remedies Delta 8 THC Zkittles cartridge is an Indica dominant strain that will leave you feeling focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help you unwind after a long day. Zkittles is often described as tasting the rainbow, with a powerful mix of grape, lemon, and berry.



Taste: Sweet, tropical, fruity blend



Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy



Lab Tested

No PG or VG

Vitamin E Free

Proudly Made In The USA