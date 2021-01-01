About this product

With a mix of psychedelic colors and a soothing nostalgic quality, this metal rolling tray is sure to give you the peaceful rolling experience that you desire! Made of durable metal with a high-quality print on its front, this rolling tray features a vivid and crisp image of a hippie van with swirling pops of color behind it. With plenty of space to enjoy for your rolling supplies to assure that nothing goes to waste or gets lost, a rolling tray is an essential accessory for any smoking collection! This tray is a convenient 10.75″ X 6.5″ in size.