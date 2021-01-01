About this product

THE GLOBE

Crafted in Silver Plate.



Push the Gold Lock button, to pop open the hinged top reveling your stash. When done, snap it closed to keep your stash secure and fresh. When not in use, The Globe sits atop its gold stand.

The Globe is made in gleaming Silver Plate with a leather-textured silver on the inside.

The Globe fits any home decor, or it can travel in a backpack or a ladies purse.



Specifications:

Size: 2" diameter/Material: Silver Plate/Hinged Cover/

Lock Button: Gold Plate/Textured Interior/Stand: Gold Plate