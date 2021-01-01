Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand STASH BOXES by RSM Sterling

STASH BOXES by RSM Sterling

The Globe by RSM Sterling

About this product

THE GLOBE
Crafted in Silver Plate.

Push the Gold Lock button, to pop open the hinged top reveling your stash. When done, snap it closed to keep your stash secure and fresh. When not in use, The Globe sits atop its gold stand.
The Globe is made in gleaming Silver Plate with a leather-textured silver on the inside.
The Globe fits any home decor, or it can travel in a backpack or a ladies purse.

Specifications:
Size: 2" diameter/Material: Silver Plate/Hinged Cover/
Lock Button: Gold Plate/Textured Interior/Stand: Gold Plate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!