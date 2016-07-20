About this product

RSO+GO™ Green dispensers are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and a full cannabis flavor packed with cannabinoids and terpenes that provide countless therapeutic benefits.



RSO+GO dispensers are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes. A fully versatile product, you can dab, ingest, rub onto your skin as a topical, or utilize as a cooking agent.



Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.