RSO+GO by BMF
RSO+GO Green Dispenser - Stephen Hawkings Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
RSO+GO™ Green dispensers are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and a full cannabis flavor packed with cannabinoids and terpenes that provide countless therapeutic benefits.
RSO+GO dispensers are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes. A fully versatile product, you can dab, ingest, rub onto your skin as a topical, or utilize as a cooking agent.
Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.
Stephen Hawking Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
32% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!