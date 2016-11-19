About this product
RSO+GO™ cartridges are packed with a complete blend of all-natural compounds, rich color, and full flavor. Clean pure full spectrum oil at its finest, our RSO+GO product line boasts a wide array of strain specific, cannabis-derived oil profiles to choose from. Using a patent pending 100% pure grain alcohol extraction method, our full spectrum oil contains both polar and non-polar properties. Closed loop system ensures no contaminants and natural strain specific terpenes are added for a full vaping experience.
RSO+GO Vape Cartridges are available in 0.5g and 1 gram sizes. Compatible with most standard vape batteries, each cartridge is 510 threaded and fits universal vaporizer batteries. Built with a fiberglass heating element and wrapped with a stainless steel, 360 degree heating coil ensures continuous fluid saturation and high volume rapid activation.
Taste the Difference, Feel the Difference. RSO+GO Find Your Freedom.
About this strain
Strawberry Dream is a hybrid cross of the Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough strains. With a potency similar to Blue Dream and a smell of sweet strawberries, this sativa-dominant strain will bring considerable head effects.
Strawberry Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
