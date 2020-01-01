 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. RTC Seed Bank

RTC Seed Bank

Premium Quality Cannabis Seeds, Seed Bank - Feminized & Auto

Fire Dough - Feminized & Autoflower - Indica Dominant - Animal Cookies x Fruity Pebbles O.G
Fire Dough - Feminized & Autoflower - Indica Dominant - Animal Cookies x Fruity Pebbles O.G
Crack Mints - Feminized & Autoflower - Hybrid - Thin Mint Cookies x Green Crack
Crack Mints - Feminized & Autoflower - Hybrid - Thin Mint Cookies x Green Crack
Silver Lime Pie CBD - Feminized & Autoflower - Sativa Dominant - CBD Skunk Haze x Lime Amnesia
Silver Lime Pie CBD - Feminized & Autoflower - Sativa Dominant - CBD Skunk Haze x Lime Amnesia
Kong's Cookies - Feminized & Autoflower - Hybrid - Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies x Kong's Back (gg#4)
Kong's Cookies - Feminized & Autoflower - Hybrid - Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies x Kong's Back (gg#4)
The Dank Father - Feminized - Indica Dominant - LA Confidential x Grandaddy Purple x O.G Kush
The Dank Father - Feminized - Indica Dominant - LA Confidential x Grandaddy Purple x O.G Kush

About RTC Seed Bank

At Root To Cure, we believe in what Mother Nature provides us. Our particular focus of her works is one of the most magnificent and revered plants in all existence, the Cannabis Plant. ​Having made our way into the Cannabis scene reviewing the best seeds and seedbanks in the industry, we have been able to combine that wealth of knowledge with years of collective experience, working with top level growers and breeders. Put that all in a pot and you get a catalogue of seeds that we believe are the most effective and honestly priced premium cannabis seeds around today.