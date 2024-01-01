We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Ruby Farms
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
14 products
Flower
GMO x Runtz
by Ruby Farms
THC 30.12%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sour Diesel x Lemon Kush
by Ruby Farms
THC 26.61%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grease Monkey
by Ruby Farms
THC 29.96%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
API
by Ruby Farms
THC 5.73%
CBD 13.79%
Flower
SFV OG
by Ruby Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
API Pre-Roll 0.7g
by Ruby Farms
THC 5.41%
CBD 13.02%
Flower
Platinum Animal Crackers
by Ruby Farms
THC 19.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Runtz
by Ruby Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
OG #18 Pre-Roll 1g
by Ruby Farms
THC 29.88%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Golden Goat Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Ruby Farms
THC 18.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Formula 91
by Ruby Farms
THC 28.1%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Wedding Pie
by Ruby Farms
THC 19.47%
CBD 0%
Flower
Nigerian Silver
by Ruby Farms
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mango Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Ruby Farms
THC 10.17%
CBD 3.62%
