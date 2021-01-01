Gemstone Cannabis
Ruby® Cannabis Sugar (10 serving)
About this product
Ruby® Cannabis Sugar let’s you customize your edible cannabis experiences. Using our patented Crystal Fusion Technology™, Ruby® is made with only two ingredients – certified organic cane sugar and cannabinoids. This means Ruby® has no additives or preservatives, is gluten free, and vegan friendly. Discreet and delicious, Ruby® can be used for cooking, or you can add it to your favorite desserts and drinks!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!