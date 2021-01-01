About this product

You can feed your dog fewer treats than the original recipe. In addition to higher CBD, we've added turmeric and ginger to augment the anti-inflammatory properties of the CBD. Trace Minerals have been added to help with absorption and overall health. These hand-crafted treats are made with premium, human-grade ingredients, including naturally occurring, full-spectrum hemp oil.

INGREDIENTS: White rice flour, potato starch, brown rice flour, eggs, canola oil, organic coconut oil, organic sunflower oil, nutritional yeast, organic flax seed, natural beef base (roasted beef with concentrated beef stock, salt, sugar, corn syrup solids, yeast extract, dried whey, potato flour, xanthan gum), dried potato, organic hemp protein powder, ginger, turmeric, xanthan gum, trace minerals, CO2 Extracted HIGH CBD Hemp Oil (includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids and other nutrients naturally found in the hemp plant)