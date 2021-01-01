About this product

Extracts are a good alternative to the treats if your cat is a picky eater and doesn't enjoy the treats. For best results, drip directly into cat's mouth, under tongue or next to cheek and gum. It is readily absorbed sublingually. You may also drop onto the cat's paw for him to lick off.

* 150mg CBD/bottle - this will last a LONG time!

Cats are picky. Or shall we rephrase that...cats are sensitive. So it is important to them (and us) to consume their extract in the most gentle way. We don't want them to go running when they see that bottle come out! With much to-do and patience, we have determined a list of successful methods that work on a variation of cats. Some cats are easy. Some cats are challenging. (very challenging) See what works for your cat.

Ingredients: Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Oil from Organic Coconuts, CO2 Extracted HIGH CBD Hemp Oil (includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids and other nutrients naturally found in the hemp plant)