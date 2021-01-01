About this product

Available in two strengths: for small-medium dogs and large dogs. Can be dropped directly into mouth or put in food.

Ingredients: Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Oil from Organic Coconuts, CO2 Extracted HIGH CBD Hemp Oil (includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids and other nutrients naturally found in the hemp plant)

*** No alcohol. No sugar. Non-GMO, 100% vegetarian and gluten-free. No heavy metals, pesticides or residual solvents are found in our products.